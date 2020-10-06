It’s less than a month until the upcoming Presidential election and both candidates are pulling all stops to make sure they end victoriously. Joe Biden’s camp released the trailed for Michelle Obama’s closing argument.

“The election is right around the corner. Votes are already being cast. Americans have stepped up to answer the call. It’s not too much to ask our leaders to rise to the occasion as well,” Michelle said in the teaser below which also aired on Good Morning America.

The full speech is scheduled to be released Tuesday afternoon.

The First Lady has been supportive of Biden, who served as Vice President alongside her husband for eight years, throughout his entire campaign.

Michelle Obama also spoke during the Democratic National Convention and she slammed Donald Trump for being “cleary in over his head.”

“We know that what’s going on in this country is just not right. Let me be as honest and clear as I possibly can: Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country,” Mrs. Obama said then. “He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us.”