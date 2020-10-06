Chaka Khan famously collaborated with Rick James on their song “Slow Dancing” and she spoke about it during a recent interview on Vlad TV.

Luenell, who is currently hosting the popular interview series, asked her if she was ever intimate with James and she responded, “Hell nah!”

“I wouldn’t have touched him with your stuff…He was too worn…Nah. Nah. That sh*t was…I was not that kind of woman ever…I may have had a couple of mercy situations,” she said.

The singer reassures that she doesn’t just sleep around. “I can actually remember and count on two hands, without using all my fingers, how many men I’ve been with. And that’s a fact.”

Chaka Khan confirmed that she is single and still doesn’t know what kind of man she wants.

Check out the full interview below: