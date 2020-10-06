Daymond John, the founder and CEO of FUBU and Co-Star of ABC’s four-time Emmy Award-winning show, Shark Tank, has announced Black Entrepreneurs Day presented by Chase for Business. The day is created in partnership with Medium Rare and is a primetime special at the intersection of business and entertainment.

Black Entrepreneurs Day presented by Chase for Business will be highlighted by Game Changer Conversations, presented by The General® Insurance, featuring Daymond John in conversations with Black business leaders and legends including Shaquille O’Neal, Gabrielle Union, Jamie Foxx, Robert Johnson, and LL Cool J. Generational talents like Chance The Rapper and Questlove will perform live and there will be an official Afterparty featuring DJ Diesel a/k/a Shaquille O’Neal presented by Pepsi.

The event will provide guidance and inspiration to rising entrepreneurs, while also providing $175,000 in financial support through the NAACP Powershift Entrepreneur Grant, created alongside the NAACP.

Advertisement











“2020 has been a challenging year for many, but has also created tremendous opportunities for people throughout the country to rise up to be heard,” said Daymond John. “I asked myself ‘how can I make a difference’ and ‘how can I call upon my network to help make that difference.’ I teamed up with Chase For Business to create Black Entrepreneurs Day in order to celebrate small businesses and the entrepreneurial spirit that drives me and so many others. The people and partners who have signed on to participate with me in this event are a testament for the need to create change within the Black community. October 24th is the next step of many for supporting our entrepreneurs and is a tremendous endorsement that the world’s most celebrated entertainers, athletes, musicians, and brands will help lead the way.”

“Investing in Black-owned businesses is critical to driving job growth and economic opportunity across the country,” said Christopher Hollins, Managing Director, Chase Business Banking. “Through programs like Advancing Black Entrepreneurs, we’re giving owners the tools and advice necessary to prepare their business for long-term success, something that’s especially important today.”

“Nearly 1/3 of our customers are considering taking on a ‘side business’ outside of their typical work to make ends meet, and 1 out of 10 are managing their own business. They have big dreams and want to make improvements in their lives to achieve their goals. This event will help them along that journey” said Azali, CRO at The General®.

The free global live stream will air on October 24th beginning at 7PM EST on Facebook via Daymond John’s Page and across Facebook channels. The stream will also be simulcasted by LiveXLive across 20+ other platforms including: LiveXLive, YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, Twitter and more.