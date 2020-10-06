While they are currently giving the Los Angeles Lakers everything they can on the court, the Miami HEAT and State Farm hosted a drive-thru feeding events for families in Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe Counties who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although Jimmy Butler and the boys are currently in the Orlando bubble, the team is ensuring the NBA Finals experience is felt across South Florida. The drive-through event was held with Feeding South Florida at Gwen Cherry Park on Monday where the team and special guests, including HEAT legend Glen Rice as well as Florida Rights Restoration Coalition Executive Director Desmond Meade, distributed fresh and healthy food to 600 families. The team provided boxes of milk, water, protein, produce, an assortment of non-perishable goods, hand sanitizer, and other team gear to each family.

On top of the drive-thru event, the HEAT, NBA, and State Farm announced a $45,000 contribution to the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition’s Fines & Fees Program. The program aims to reinstall the right to vote for returning citizens who face financial obligations and barriers to vote from felony convictions, part of a larger goal to end disenfranchisement and discrimination against people with convictions

During Game 4 of the Finals, members of Feeding South Florida and the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition will be virtual fans via Michelob ULTRA Courtside, the NBA Virtual Fan Experience, where they will appear on 17-foot video boards surrounding the court.