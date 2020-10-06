Selena: The Series is coming to Netflix on December 4th and we finally have the first look.

The release date was announced from the streaming services Latinx arm, Con Todo. “Every Legend Begins With a Dream,” the company tweeted along with the 1-minute teaser.

Christian Serratos stars as Selena, with Julio Macias, Jesse Posey, Hunter Reese Peña, and Carlos Alfredo, Jr. set as series regulars, and Juan Martinez, Daniela Estrada and Paul Rodriguez, Jr. to recur.

Advertisement











The life of the iconic Tejano singer was already portrayed by Jennifer Lopez in a critically-acclaimed biopic. Giving the upcoming series big shoes to fill.

Do you think the Netflix series will do Selena’s legacy any justice? Check out the trailer below: