Offset is getting ready to hit the stage, set for an October 16 performance in Atlanta to raise money for artists and creatives who are suffering in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Offset will partner with AXR + EXP for the performance, bringing in rising stars like Duke Deuce, YRN Murk, and YRN Mango, Billboard reports.

“I get to perform for my fans again with my artists, Duke Deuce, YRN Murk, and YRN Mango live, on stage on my platform,” Offset said.

This live show follows last month’s effort by Axis Replay for live performances to fans eager to take part.

“The AXR+EXP Concert Series will be the new standard for live and virtual performances,” said Axis Replay CEO, Allie Young in a statement last month. “Our company’s mission is to create experience-focused activations, and that has translated well into streamed productions. Being a part of the music, entertainment, gaming, and sports ecosystem, it made a lot of sense for us to leverage our experience and expertise to reconnect the industries that have been devastated by this pandemic.”

The performance will also be live-streamed. Tickets to be in the building that will be guided under CDC safety precautions can be purchased here.