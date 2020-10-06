Today President Trump has issued a statement saying that he has informed his representatives to hold off on stimulus package negotiations until after the election. Additionally, Trump prematurely declared his victory in the polls , saying, “I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business.”

In Tuesday’s tweet, the POTUS added, “Nancy Pelosi is asking for $2.4 Trillion Dollars to bailout poorly run, high crime, Democrat States, money that is in no way related to COVID-19.” Trump continued, “We made a very generous offer of $1.6 Trillion Dollars and, as usual, she is not negotiating in good faith. I am rejecting their request, and looking to the future of our Country.”

Trump’s tweets also announced that he has asked that Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell to focus on hearings that will lock in his Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

Trump’s stimulus announcement comes concurrently with Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell’s request to pass a stimulus package that will avoid a national financial disaster.

Biden is currently leading in the polls over Trump by 16 points in a national poll by CNN.