Rihanna made a “huge oversight” during her Savage X Fenty fashion show featuring a Muslim artist, Coucou Chloe’s, “Doom” song which had sacred Islamic verses.

“I’d like to thank the Muslim community for pointing out a huge oversight that was unintentionally offensive in our Savage X Fenty show,” Rihanna wrote on her Instagram Story. “I would more importantly like to apologize to you for this honest yet careless mistake. We understand that we have hurt many of our Muslim brothers and sisters, and I’m incredibly disheartened by this!”

The beauty mogul added that she does “not play with any kind of disrespect toward God or any religion” and stated that the highly criticized song choice was “completely irresponsible.”

Advertisement











In a separate statement, a rep from the Savage X team said the song will be edited out and reassured that they have “nothing but the utmost respect and love” for the Muslim community.

We truly apologize for the song that appeared in the Savage x Fenty show. We shouldn’t have used it. The song’s vocal tracks are being replaced and the show is being edited.We have nothing but the utmost respect and love for the Muslim community. All Fenty brands have been founded on the notion of inclusivity and respect to all, and this was an unfortunate mistake on our part. We will be vigilant going forward to ensure this is never repeated.

Chloe responded to the criticism in a series of tweets claiming she was unaware that the song featured samples that used text from an Islamic Hadith.

“I take full responsibility for the fact that I did not research these words properly and want to thank those of you who have taken the time to explain this to me,” Chloe said. “I want to deeply apologize for the offence caused by the vocal samples used in my song ‘DOOM’. The song was created using samples from Baile Funk tracks I found online. At the time, I was not aware that these samples used text from an Islamic Hadith.”

She continued, “I take full responsibility for the fact I did not research these words properly and want to thank those of you who have taken the time to explain this to me. We have been in the process of having the song urgently removed from all streaming platforms.”

Rihanna’s second annual Savage X Fenty fashion show returned to Amazon Prime earlier this month and it was a star-studded affair featuring Normani, Willow Smith, Lizzo, Christian Combs, and more.