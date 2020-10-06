Last night during the Monday Night Football battle between the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers, Roc Nation and NFL released a new PSA on O’Shae Terry. The 24-year-old man was shot four times and killed in Arlington, TX by a member of the police department. The PSA is narrated by his mother, Sherley Woods, while also bringing in Terrence Harmon, the passenger in O’Shae’s car.

“O’Shae was taken from us two years ago, and not a day goes by where I don’t think of him and his spirit,” Woods said of the PSA. “That day changed our life forever. My mother, a stroke survivor, still asks to see O’Shae every day, unaware he’s no longer with us. My children grieve on a daily basis. As a family, we are devastated by not ever being able to see O’Shae again. No mother should have to experience the heartbreak of having their child murdered at the hands of the individuals tasked with the protection of others – yet too many mothers have. I am sincerely grateful to the NFL and Roc Nation for honoring my son and telling his story. The officers that took him from us also took an oath to protect and serve – they shouldn’t be able to kill with impunity. They must be held accountable for their criminal acts, they must be prosecuted and sentenced – it is the humane and moral thing to do. Things must change, and I hope O’Shae’s legacy can serve as a beacon for that change.”

This is the sixth PSA from Roc nation and the NFL about raising awareness to create positive change in our communities and end systemic racism. The PSA falls under the NFL’s Inspire Change initiative, a platform focused on the collaboration of the NFL and players to reduce barriers to opportunity and combat social injustice.

“Current and ongoing events have shown us that our country continues to face racial injustices,” said Anna Isaacson, Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility at the NFL. “The goal of this and other NFL Inspire Change PSAs is to share the stories of victims and raise awareness of systemic racism. We hope that O’Shae’s story reminds us all that we must come together to create change.”

You can see the PSA below.