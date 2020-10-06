Eva Longoria, Ricky Martin, and Gloria Estefan are joining forces to focus on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Latin communities.

Essential Heroes: A Momento Latino Event will not only celebrate Latin culture but highlight those who have been deeply impacted by the coronavirus, especially essential workers.

“When COVID-19 hit the United States, people were quick to applaud our essential workers, many of whom are Latinos, for helping to keep food on our tables, delivering our packages and working in our healthcare system,” said Eva Longoria. “The Latinx community has been the backbone of this country for hundreds of years, not just the last seven months, and it’s time that we not only know our own worth, but are also recognized, appreciated and celebrated accordingly for our contributions, pandemic or not.”

The one-night special is set to air on October 26th on CBS and CBS All Access.

More stars and performers are supposed to be announced later but the special will also feature comedy sets and docu-shorts.