The New York Knicks haven’t had any luck attracting stars to the big city for some time now. It appears that could soon change.

Marc Berman of the New York Post reported on Monday that the Knicks are eyeing the possibility of acquiring Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo in a trade. Perry, formerly of the Orlando Magic front office, helped draft Oladipo in 2013 and is said to still be “enamored” with him.

Oladipo’s arrival would not make them instant contenders in the East, but it would mark a step in the right direction. The 2x All-Star has a career number of 17.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game on 44% shooting.

The Knicks actually have some assets to make a trade for Oladipo happen. The Pacers could make use of a few drafts picks and young players like Dennis Smith Jr and Julus Randle, that the Knicks wouldn’t mind parting with.

Either way, Oladipo is as good as done in Indiana. If he wants to play in a larger market, there isn’t one bigger than New York.