The first NFL in season firing took place on Monday.

The Houston Texans have parted way with Bill O’ Brien, who served as the team’s head coach and general manager.

O’Brien was informed by the Texans on Monday that he has been fired, according to multiple reports. Texans’ current defensive coordinator and assistant head coach Romeo Crennel is expected to take over in the interim.

Texans fired HC and GM Bill O’Brien, per @DanGrazianoESPN and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 5, 2020











O’Brien was hired as head coach of the Texans in 2014. He finishes with a regular-season record of 52-48 in six-plus seasons.

O’Brien’s team has won the AFC South four of the last five years, but since being given full control of personnel, his moves as a general manager have been widely criticized. One move, in particular, was trading away one of the best wide receivers in the NFL DeAndre Hopkins for just a second-round draft pick.

“We did a lot of good things here but we didn’t do enough,” O’Brien told reporters. “We didn’t bring a Super Bowl to Houston which I believe eventually someone will. I think this is a championship team that needs to get things turned around right now but I believe in this team.”

The Texans are off to a 0-4 start on the season and have one of the worst offenses in the NFL. O’Brien the general manager failed O’Brien the head coach and that’s pretty much why Texans ownership fired him.