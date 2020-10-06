Platinum-certified R&B singer/songwriter Queen Naija teamed up with Lil Durk and award-winning director Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor (Macy Gray, Schoolboy Q, Wale, T.I.) in Atlanta to lens the official video for her new single, “Lie to Me.” In the light-hearted clip, Lil Durk is busy writing at home when he gets the call about their recording session. The video celebrates the joys of connecting – from Queen and Lil Durk collaborating in the studio to the vibrant rhythms of neighborhood life. View the video HERE. Download / stream “Lie to Me” ft. Lil Durk HERE. Chicago-based rapper Lil Durk is fresh off his new single, “The Voice,” and his feature on Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later.”

“Lie to Me” is from Queen’s debut album, missunderstood, which will be released by Capitol Records on October 30. Fans who pre-order the digital album will instantly receive “Lie to Me” plus “Pack Lite,” which has amassed over 42 million combined global streams, and the top 10 Urban AC radio hit “Butterflies Pt. 2,” which has more than 63 million combined streams.