Most of us have a regular morning routine and our go to beverage to give us an extra boost. Have you tried warm lemon water? It might not sound as delicious as that latte, but the health benefits will have you reaching for this citrus infused drink daily. When you drink hot lemon water first thing in the morning, your body will thank you. Continue the goodness with some lemon in your H20 throughout the day.

Here are some benefits of drinking warm lemon water

Energy Enhancer

Lemon water naturally energizes the body with the amazing vitamins and minerals. This fruit has iron, potassium, fiber, B-complex vitamins, calcium, flavonoids, Vitamin C, magnesium, and more.

Advertisement











Immunity Booster

With about 44.5 mg of vitamin C per lemon, this will keep your immune system strong. Lemons also help the body maintain a balanced pH level. The alkaline in lemons also aid in sustaining good health.

Perfect Regulator

This citrus infused water helps keep the body regular. Not only does it promote good digestion, it is a natural detox. Lemon water is known to stimulate the stomach and help the digestive juices. Working as a mild diuretic, this drink will flush out toxins from the urinary tract and stimulate the liver’s production of bile.

Skin Clarifier

Who doesn’t want clear skin. Warm lemon water will flush out the impurities and have your skin glowing from the inside out.