Trey Songz took to social media to announce that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I’ve taken many tests as I’ve been out protesting, food drives — of course, I have a very young son at home. So, I get tested periodically and unfortunately, this time, it came back positive,” the singer said.

Songz used the time as an educational moment to inform his followers about COVID-19 stats that are disproportionately affecting Black communities.

Advertisement











“Seven point five million Americans have contracted COVID[-19]. One out of 1000 Black people have died from it.” he went on. “I will be taking it seriously. I will be self-quaranting. I will be in my home until I see a negative sign.”

The Virginia singer shared that he lost his grandfather earlier this year, and although his cause of death wasn’t cited as COVID-19, Trey Songz thinks his grandfather succumbed to the deadly respiratory virus that’s ravaging the world. “My grandfather passed away early this year and while it wasn’t said that it was COVID[-19], I do believe it was. So, I’ve always taken it serious,” he stated.

Trigga closed the video slamming Trump who allegedly tested positive for the coronavirus, but isn’t acting like it. “If you come in contact with COVID[-19], please do the same… Don’t be like the president.”