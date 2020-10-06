This past weekend Waka Flocka received an honorary doctorate degree in philanthropy and humanitarianism. Everyone in his family was present to watch him receive the honor. On a recent Instagram post, “I got Honorary Doctorate in Philanthropy and Humanitarianism….. my work is just beginning!!!!”

The Atlanta rapper has major support from other rappers in the industry. As he was the Prince in the rap game with major hits that include: “No Hands,” “Hard In Da Paint,” “O Let’s Do It” and more back in 2010, he is still relevant and fighting for our people and black lives matter as well as getting an education.

Peep the Instagram post below from him and his wife, Tammy Riveria.

