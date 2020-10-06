A video that has surfaced on the internet shows President Donald Trump having difficulty breathing following his release from the hospital due to his testing positive for Covid-19.

Trumps is shown climbing a short set of stairs at the Walter Reed Medical Center, taking off his mask as he reaches the top as if he’s out of breath. According to reports, the President received oxygen at least twice during his hospital stay.

Here’s a longer video. Look at him, he can’t breathe. pic.twitter.com/nrkrQnWMri — BandwagonBlame (@ThatBlameGuy) October 5, 2020

Trump is being treated with a special concoction of steroids and other drugs to fight the virus. TheSource.com will update this story as it develops.

