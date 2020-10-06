It’s been a while since Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been in the spotlight surrounding Jada’s entanglement with August Alsina.

The entanglement came when Jada and Will Smith decided to have an “amicable” relationship, leaving space for her and August Alsina to try something new. Will and Jada were able to reconcile, but August didn’t take that too lightly, causing the singer to share his experience with the actress, and share his heartbreak with fans.

August Aisna’s shocking news caused a lot of people to shame Jada which caused the actress to bring herself to her own Red Table, joined by her husband to give fans the full rundown. Amid that conversation, at one point Will Smith looks as if he is truly sad in a meme that circled the internet which made the actor appear as if he was crying.

In a recent video, Will and Jada address that meme and that at the idea that fans thought WIll was crying, in which he explains he was just very tired due to the video being shot at midnight.

“I got people thinking I’m crying all that time,” Will states. “It was midnight. We were shooting at midnight because we were trying to rush to go to the airport in the morning and I was tired.

“Such a shame, if they only knew. He wasn’t crying,” says Jada.

It played out – everybody’s like poor Will,” Will states while laughing. “They think I’m sad,” the actor says while laughing.

The couple even reveals that they thought to reshoot the episode but decided not to. “I should’ve stuck to my first gut which was reshoot the whole damn thing,” Jada said.

Good to know Mr.Fresh Prince wasn’t boohooing behind the controversy.