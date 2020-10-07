After rocking the industry with Savage Mode II and being the latest cover stars of The SOURCE Magazine, multi-platinum rapper 21 Savage and mega-producer Metro Boomin were among the virtual fans at last night’s Lakers and Heat NBA Finals clash.



Game 4 of the Finals saw LeBron and the Lakers take a commanding 3-1 head over the gutsy Jimmy Butler and the HEAT.



You can catch a still of the duo along with Don Cheadle and more below.

IMG 8775