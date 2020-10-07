2K Sports wants to remind us they got next on the next generation console.

2K Sports dropped the latest trailer for NBA 2K21, but this time, it’s all about the next-gen gameplay.

In the next-gen version, every single person on screen in the lower court will have their own AI routines, including the audience. In the footage, the movements of everyone in the arena–not just the players–look extremely natural.

Advertisement











Improved lighting models, animations, and physics will also make for a more realistic basketball experience. 2K and developer Visual Concepts is promising a rebuilt player movement system, with new on-court animation and collision engines, as well as a greatly expanded soundtrack featuring 202 tracks.

NBA 2K21 will be available on Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X at launch. If you bought the Mamba Edition on the current Playstation 4 and Xbox One, you will get a free upgrade.