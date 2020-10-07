Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley has announced the reopening of the Oscar Grant investigation. In 2009, Grant was shot and killed by a BART officer, the family has recently demanded to charge the officer, KTVU reports.



“We have listened closely to the requests of the family of Oscar Grant,” DA Nancy O’Malley said in a statement. “The murder of Oscar Grant greatly impacted the county and the state. My Office conducted the intensive investigation that led to the prosecution of BART Officer Johannes Mehserle for the crime of Murder. The trial occurred in Los Angeles due to a change of venue ordered by the court on the motion of the defense. Unfortunately, the Los Angeles jury only found Officer Mehserle guilty of involuntary manslaughter. We are re-opening our investigation. I have assigned a team of lawyers to look back into the circumstances that caused the death of Oscar Grant. We will evaluate the evidence and the law, including the applicable law at the time and the statute of limitations and make a determination.”



The announcement came as the Grant family was holding a news conference at the Fruitvale BART station where Grant was killed on New Year’s Day. The family found out about the reopening of the case on Twitter.