TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94 _____________________________________ After the three officers responsible for the death of #BreonnaTaylor didn’t face any consequences for her murder, many people have expressed their disappointment in Attorney General #DanielCameron‘s lack of effort when it comes to Breonna getting the justice that she deserves. _____________________________________ One person who used their platform to speak on the situation, and also encourage the protection of black women was #MeganTheeStallion during her recent performance on #SNL. She featured a soundbite from #TamikaMallory, which stated, “Daniel Cameron is no different than the sellout negroes that sold our people into slavery.” Megan then continued to say, “We need to protect our Black women and love our Black women.” _____________________________________ While appearing on @foxnews, Cameron was asked about the backlash he’s received and also asked about his response to Megan’s performance. He responded to it and said, “Let me just say that I agree that we need to love and protect our Black women. There’s no question about that. But the fact that someone would get on national television and make disparaging comments about me because I’m—read more at TheShadeRoom.com (📹: @foxnews/ @nbcsnl)