Several reports have confirmed that Johnny Nash, the singer of the classic song “I Can See Clearly Now” has died. He was 80 years old.

According to reports, Nash passed away from natural causes and no confirmed caused of death has been determined at this time.

The Houston native made his musical debut in 1957, but it wasn’t until 1972 that he landed his chart-topping single, which stayed at the pole position for four weeks straight. He sold over a million copies of the reggae-influenced record and was the first non-Jamaican artist to record reggae music on the island.

Nash’s son commented on his father’s memory, stating, “He was a wonderful father and family man. He loved people and the world. He will be missed within his community. Family was his everything.”