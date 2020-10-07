Joe Biden Suggests to Hold Off on Second Presidential Debate Following Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis

Joe Biden Suggests to Hold Off on Second Presidential Debate Following Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis

A few days after the first Presidential debate, Donald Trump was reportedly diagnosed with COVID-19.

The former Vice President suggested that the scheduled showdown should follow CDC health guidelines.

“I think if he still has COVID, we shouldn’t have a debate,” Biden said. “I think we were gonna have to follow very strict guidelines. Too many people have been infected. It’s a very serious problem, so I will be guided by the guidelines of the Cleveland Clinic and what the docs say is the right thing to do,” he added.

Advertisement











Many conspiracy theorists who don’t even believe that Trump has the coronavirus thinks that this was all apart of the POTUS plan to avoid the election and use the disease to pander for votes.

The next two debates for Joe Biden and Donald Trump were scheduled for October 15th and 22nd.

Even if Trump finally decides to follow health guidelines by wearing a mask and social distance, he can make it for the last debate.