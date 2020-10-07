Kelly Rowland covers the latest issue of Women’s Health, revealing that she is pregnant with her second child.
“We had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like, ‘Let’s see what happens,'” Rowland said of pregnancy efforts with her husband Tim Weatherspoon.
“You still want to remind people that life is important,” Rowland added. “And being able to have a child… I’m knocking at 40’s door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me.”
You can see the cover below.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
