On Monday, rumors spread across the internet that Kendrick Lamar was leaving TDE to focus on his recently launched pgLang label. On Tuesday, Kendrick addressed these rumors in a playful video.

TDE CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith took to Instagram and posted a video of Kendrick speaking. However, all that is seen in the video is a Blues Clues stuffed animal.

“Top, you got to stop them from smutting my name, man,” Kendrick said. “They been smutting my name all year, man. You ain’t said nothing. Enough is enough. Got them saying I done shook the label and all that.”

K.Dot went on to say, “They must don’t know about that, that pickle juice that’s under your red cap, man. About that sweat, the sweat that’s holding that red cap together, reason why it don’t fall off your head, man. That lubricant. You need to tell them that the reason why that cap don’t fall off yo’ head, man. So why would I fall off? Watching cartoons, man.”

After the rumors circulated on Monday, TDE President Terrance “Punch” Henderson vaguely addressed the rumors, saying “A rumor gets halfway around the world before the truth get it’s shoes on. Lol”