When the trailer for 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s highly anticipated Savage Mode II dropped, fans were ecstatic that the project was finally dropping. However, hearing Morgan Freeman’s voice during the trailer only fueled that excitement even more.

In a new interview with GQ, Freeman says that the collaboration between him and the duo was the perfect match. He took the opportunity to narrate the project because it did not present him as the “nice guy” that Morgan Freeman is typically cast as.

“What happens is you sort of get locked into a position,” Freeman explained. “Henry Fonda was in it, Spencer Tracy was in it, James Stewart was in it, even though he played a couple of bad guys. You don’t really don’t want to be cast into a mold, but after a few years, it’s bound to happen. Every [offer] that’s outside of what you consider [your] mold is fun to do. I got to jump at it.”

Advertisement











When he originally read the copy for the album, Freeman said that there was a lot of wisdom that resonated with him.

Morgan Freeman’s script was written by Big Rube the Dungeon Family legend!! — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) October 7, 2020

“I read the copy and was like, ‘Wow, there’s some wisdom in here,’” Freeman said. He added that he simplified the monologues to their central theme. “I think this is the way I think. It’s basically saying don’t suffer fools and when you want something go for that. If [Savage’s music] is a young people thing, then this is stuff they need to be aware of. So it’s a good thing to do.”

Savage was even more excited than his fans that he was able to get Morgan Freeman on the album. During his album release, Savage took to IG to show his excitement, saying “Listen to Morgan Freeman, man! That’s Morgan Freeman. Fuck wrong with y’all? Y’all can’t even e-mail Morgan Freeman.”