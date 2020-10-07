Phylicia Rashad, who is best known for her portrayal of Claire Huxtable on the iconic sitcom, The Cosby Show, doesn’t understand why fans are “cancelling” the show.

During a recent interview, the actress was asked about her thoughts on that and she said, “I don’t know why anybody would feel that way. I just don’t accept what somebody says because they say it, and they say it in a loud voice. The internet has given a lot of anonymous people a very loud voice. And this, too, has happened before.”

Rashad is new to social media, thanks to her equally iconic sister, Debbie Allen, and the politics behind it may have been what kept her away for so long.

In 2015, Phylicia Rashad defended her television husband calling him “a genius. He’s is generous. He’s kind. He’s inclusive.” She continued, “And it will happen in time, that this will come around another way, as it often does. And then people say, ‘Oh.’”

Bill Cosby is currently serving a 10-year sentence after being found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault.