According to several confirmed reports, Baby Blue of the millennial R&B group Pretty Ricky has been charged for participating in a Covid-19 relief scheme.

36-year-old Diamond Blue Smith and 28-year-old Tonye C. Johnson were arrested for their roles in the alleged $24 million relief scheme, with both facing charges of wire fraud, bank fraud, and conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud.

The report states that Baby Blue bought a Ferrari with the ill-gotten gains from a Paycheck Protection Program loan worth almost $427K.

The FBI says that Smith was a part of a larger operation with over 10 people who would file for the same loan for others, then receive kickbacks of their payments.