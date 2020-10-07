The Seattle Storm clinched the 2020 WNBA title on Tuesday, blowing out the Las Vegas Aces in Game 3, 92-59, to complete an impressive three-game sweep.

Breanna Stewart had 26 points on 10/14 shooting. Stewart was the leading scorer for the Storm in all three of the team’s Finals victories, helping her earn MVP honors for the second time in her short career.

This was a bittersweet moment for Stewart. She missed all of 2019 after suffering an Achilles tendon injury while playing professionally in Russia. Stewart had to watch all of last season from home, itching to be on the court with her teammates.

“You know, I remember where I was last year during the WNBA Finals, and I was in North Carolina with my family, and it was hard for me not to be upset because I wanted to be a part of the league,” Stewart said after Tuesday night’s victory. “Obviously I wanted to be with my team and have the opportunity to be back and defend our title. To be able to be here, to get through all that we’ve gone through as a team [and] obviously individually, it’s an amazing feeling.”

“I didn’t know what was going to happen after rupturing my Achilles,” she added. “You see all the worst things. You see all the worst and then I wasn’t sure if I was ever going to be back to where I was.”

The Storm dominated during their time in the WNBA bubble. The Storm finished their championship run without a single playoff lost on their record. This marks the fourth WNBA championship for the Storm and their fans in Seattle.

The city of Seattle has always had our back,” Stewart said after Tuesday’s win. “We had the utmost support from everybody, and we’re bringing another title back.”