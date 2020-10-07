Another key player for the New England Patriots has tested positive for COVID-19.
All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19 during Tuesday’s round of testing, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Gilmore becomes the third Patriot to test positive for COVID-19. Starting Quarterback Cam Newton and practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray are already sidelined with COVID-19.
Players have been tested every day since and were tested multiple times during their stay in Kansas City.
The Patriots immediately canceled practice for today. No other Patriots player has tested positive for COVID-19 since Gilmore’s diagnosis.
Following the Patriots vs Chiefs game on Monday night, you can see how close Gilmore was to everyone after the game, including Patrick Mahomes.
The Patriot’s next game will be Sunday afternoon when they play the Denver Broncos.