Another key player for the New England Patriots has tested positive for COVID-19.

All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19 during Tuesday’s round of testing, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Stephon Gilmore’s initial positive test was on Tuesday. The #Patriots learned of the result and Gilmore underwent additional tests and a rerun — the NFL’s standard protocols — that confirmed he’s a new positive case.



The #Broncos are scheduled to visit New England on Sunday. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 7, 2020

Gilmore becomes the third Patriot to test positive for COVID-19. Starting Quarterback Cam Newton and practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray are already sidelined with COVID-19.

Advertisement











Players have been tested every day since and were tested multiple times during their stay in Kansas City.

The Patriots immediately canceled practice for today. No other Patriots player has tested positive for COVID-19 since Gilmore’s diagnosis.

Following the Patriots vs Chiefs game on Monday night, you can see how close Gilmore was to everyone after the game, including Patrick Mahomes.

Postgame with Stephon Gilmore and Patrick Mahomes pic.twitter.com/kv9J8JsojU — New England PatriotsNation™ (@PatsNationTM) October 7, 2020

The Patriot’s next game will be Sunday afternoon when they play the Denver Broncos.