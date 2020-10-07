Russell Westbrook was in the spirit of giving during his time in the NBA bubble. Westbrook showed his appreciation to the Grand Floridian housekeepers and left behind an $8,000 dollar tip for holding him down during the bubble.

Only @russwest44 would be able to truly confirm this, and I doubt he will, but I'm told that he left a $8,000 tip for the Grand Floridian housekeepers when the @HoustonRockets left the NBA bubble.



Moreover, I'm told, he left the room virtually spotless. — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) October 6, 2020

“They took great care of us,” Westbrook told Bleacher Report, confirming the tip. “Took the time and energy to do their job at a high level. That was the right thing. I like to do the right thing.”

Generosity is a common thread with Westbrook, who won the 2014-15 NBA Cares Community Assist Award for his work in the community. He consistently gives back, whether through his Why Not? Foundation or his Honor the Gift clothing line.

NBA players arrived at the hotels in Orlando in mid-July to quarantine before starting their season on July 30. The Rockets stayed at the Grand Floridian from then until Sept. 13, the day after being eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Westbrook’s gesture wasn’t done for clout. It was done to show his appreciation to those who held him down during these unprecedented times.