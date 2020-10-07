“Must Win.”



Those were the only two words that LeBron James sent to the Los Angeles Lakers before they hit the court to take on the Miami HEAT. Those words led to a 102-96 hard-fought win, placing the Lake Show in a 3-1 lead in the series.

If the Lakers lost the series would have been tied and a Friday night Game 5 would have been pivotal in deciding who would take home the championship.



“We see the message from our leader,” Anthony Davis said. “And he just left it at that.”



Bron would tell ESPN after the game that it was “one of the biggest games of my career.” He would also state he would have to meet the grit of the HEAT in order to get the win. After viewing the game, it would take that much to get it done.



Game 5 will be Friday on ABC.