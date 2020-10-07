It’s official: Travis Scott is the “FRANCHISE” player.

The Houston-bred superstar’s dominant 2020 continues with yet another milestone, as “Franchise,” his latest single featuring Young Thug and M.I.A., debuts at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 today. It is Travis’ third #1 debut on the Hot 100 in the past year, making him the first-ever artist to debut 3 consecutive songs #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 within a year period.

Not only has Travis broken a record with his third solo no. 1 debut in a year’s time, (“Highest In The Room,” “THE SCOTTS”) but he ties Drake for the most chart-topping debuts for a male act in Hot 100 history, and becomes just the fifth overall act (Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande, and Justin Bieber) to achieve the feat. With just three studio albums under his belt, Travis Scott has become the most reliable hitmaker of his generation.

“Franchise,” initially teased in July on Scott’s Apple Music show .WAV Radio, was thought to only feature Thug. However, following an attention-grabbing rollout that included original artwork from contemporary visual art legend George Condo, the song and video revealed an additional feature from M.I.A.

The song follows Travis Scott’s instantly legendary collaboration with McDonald’s, in which he was the first person to receive his own menu item since Michael Jordan himself in 1992, furthering the connection.