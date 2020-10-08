After the Spike Lee 40 Acres And A Mule Filmworks actor Thoms Jefferson Byrd was killed in Atlanta this past weekend, a reward has been offered for information leading up to the arrest of the person or persons involved in his murder.

Atlanta Crime Stoppers upped the reward to $10,000 after Byrd was shot and killed in Atlanta on October 3. Byrd was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to his back.

According to the initial report, Atlanta Metro Police were called and responded to a person injured at 1:45 am Saturday. Currently, local investigators are still unclear on what led to the incident and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding Byrd’s death.

Spike Lee broke the news of Byrd’s murder on IG, sharing his love and condolences of one of his regular actors he affectionately called “Tom”.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.