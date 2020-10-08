It has been 11 years since Busta Rhymes has released an album. The wait is over. The hip-hop legend has announced Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God set to release on Halloween Eve.



The new album brings Chris Rock to tease the album as its theme will relay over to apparel, accessories, CD, Cassette, and Vinyl offerings.



The artwork is created by world-renowned contemporary artist Chanelle Rose and the first drop from the album is the new single “The Don & The Boss,” produced by Vybz Kartel, followed by “YUUUU” which brought in Anderson .Paak.



You can see the trailer below and hear the two singles. It’s officially Busta Rhymes szn.