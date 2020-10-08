Somehow, someway, Mike Pence did not feel it. There was a giant fly just chilling on his head for two minutes of the only Vice President debate and he didn’t know it. Twitter being the great place that it is saw it and had a field day.
Getting in on the action is Vice President Joe Biden who appeared on his Twitter page with a fly swatter and a call or donations. “Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly,” the message read.
Shoutout to FlyShawn, you did what needed to be done. Call out bulls#it when you see it.
