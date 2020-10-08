Joe Biden Selling Campaign Branded Fly Swatters After Huge Fly Takes Over Mike Pence’s Hair and VP Debate Stage

Joe Biden Selling Campaign Branded Fly Swatters After Huge Fly Takes Over Mike Pence’s Hair and VP Debate Stage

Somehow, someway, Mike Pence did not feel it. There was a giant fly just chilling on his head for two minutes of the only Vice President debate and he didn’t know it. Twitter being the great place that it is saw it and had a field day.

Here's a picture from the high definition broadcast.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😝 #flygate pic.twitter.com/0eyP5rMP49 — KT Counter Intelligence (@KremlinTrolls) October 8, 2020

I bet the flies at home going crazy rn “🗣 MY NIGGA FLYSHAWN ON TV” — Aʋισɳ™ (@2Tweetz_) October 8, 2020

I’m so proud of FlyShawn the Don making it out the hood man. pic.twitter.com/rWjeZREiEw — DIÆDEM (@heirbrycejordan) October 8, 2020

Flyshawn was on tv repping for the homies #vpdebate pic.twitter.com/L9s5MaNkok — Future-Ashleigh 🍂✨🍁 (@o_keilani) October 8, 2020

TO a fly, SHIT Smells delicious!While not all flies like poop, many will lay their eggs in it and their larvae will grow and feed on it, getting all the nutrients they need.Flies don't seem attracted to their own poop. Only those of larger verte- brates or Humans that Smell it.🤣 pic.twitter.com/epM6tEQL5l — Rich Melanin⚫🌊 (@richmelanin1) October 8, 2020

Getting in on the action is Vice President Joe Biden who appeared on his Twitter page with a fly swatter and a call or donations. “Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly,” the message read.

Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly. https://t.co/CqHAId0j8t pic.twitter.com/NbkPl0a8HV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 8, 2020

Swats away flies and lies. Get yours today: https://t.co/ehsECKfDPO pic.twitter.com/oVLHHmq85c — Team Joe (Text JOE to 30330) (@TeamJoe) October 8, 2020

Shoutout to FlyShawn, you did what needed to be done. Call out bulls#it when you see it.

Advertisement