LeBron James will grace his first Wheaties box this month and is joined by a cast of students from his I Promise School.

LeBron was recognized by Wheaties for his work outside the court for his work to help students in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, through his I PROMISE school.

“We all know LeBron James for his record-breaking basketball career, but his achievements off the court truly set him apart,” said Taylor Gessell, brand experience manager for Wheaties. “From starting the LeBron James Family Foundation, to boldly speaking out on racial injustice, to launching the I PROMISE School – LeBron is a champion of change who is using his sports platform to better the world. We couldn’t be prouder to feature such a positive force of inspiration for the next generation of champions on Wheaties’ historic box.”

In 2004, James started the LeBron James Family Foundation to give back to the same community that changed his life. LJFF started by organizing community events and in 2011, refocused its efforts on education. In 2018, LJFF opened the I PROMISE School, dedicated to giving Akron’s most challenged kids the resources and support they need to excel in school and beyond.

“Growing up where we come from, to see my I PROMISE kids and families from Akron, Ohio, represented on the iconic Wheaties box means everything,” said James. “The movement we’ve started in Akron is about doing our part to uplift our community by first listening and then responding with the resources they need. We will continue to do everything we can to create a better future for our kids and our community, and it starts with the students, teachers, and everyday champions you see on this box.”

The limited-edition LeBron James and I PROMISE Wheaties box will be sold on www.Shop.Wheaties.com now and will roll out on store shelves in the U.S. in the next few weeks.