Lenny Kravitz Says Lisa Bonet’s Relationship With Bill Cosby Was Tense After He Fired Her From ‘A Different World’ Because She Was Pregnant

A Different World was a successful, six-season spinoff from The Cosby Show but Lisa Bonet’s character, Denise Huxtable, left after season 1.

According to Bonet’s ex-husband, Lenny Kravitz, her departure was due to her irreconcilable relationship with Bill Cosby because she was pregnant with their daughter.

Bonet and the show’s producer, Debbie Allen, called Cosby in for a meeting and he allegedly walked in saying, “You’re here to tell me you’re pregnant, aren’t you?” seemingly aware of the elephant in the room.

Debbie reportedly tried to fit the pregnancy in the storyline but when Cosby got back to Bonet on his decision he said, “Lisa Bonet is pregnant, but Denise Huxtable is not.” As a result, she was pulled and the show went on.

Lisa was reportedly allowed to return after the birth of Zoe Kravitz, but she left in 1991 citing creative differences.

Lenny Kravitz reports that Lisa’s “relationship with Bill was tense and ultimately untenable” after he gave her the boot.