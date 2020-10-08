Lori Harvey is no stranger to rumors when it comes to the men in her life. Harvey’s latest romantic relationship was with ATL hitmaker, Future. The two did not hide their relationship. They were often seen posting each other on their social media pages and on vacation as well. Over the past couple of months, it was speculated that the couple had ended their relationship. There was no “I’m single” tweet or post that insinuated the break-up. Instead, they took the quiet route.

It looks like Harvey has moved on from Future based on her alleged new boo. According to The Shade Room, a roommate dm’d them a video of Lori getting close to Akon’s brother, Bu Thiam in Miami. Based on the roommate who shared the video, the two looked to be getting acquainted have gotten past that stage already.

“I was exchanging phone numbers (cuz I’m trying to get a baller of my own) when I see Lori Harvey all boo’d up with some guy. Anyway, they say he go by Bu, and he’s Kanye’s manager,” said the user who submitted the video. “Well, Bu looked like he could be Lori’s new boo but I couldn’t say for sure. All I know is they were real close all hugged up. I caught them on video real quick. I’m riskin’ my birkin for y’all Shade Room!”

Abou “Bu” Thiam is a music industry veteran and executive with an extensive resume. He worked with his brother, Akon to build his career, in addition to discovering T-Pain. He is also the former Vice President of Def Jam and former manager to Chris Brown. Currently, the Bu Vision CEO manages music and fashion mogul, Kanye West.