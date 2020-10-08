Megan Thee Stallion Announces the Launch of Her Collection of Fashion Nova Jeans

Megan Thee Stallion Announces the Launch of Her Collection of Fashion Nova Jeans

Megan Thee Stallion posted on her Instagram page that on November 18 that she will be dropping her Fashion Nova Jean collection. She has tall girl clothes, short girl clothes, thick girl clothes, any girl clothes, puppy girl clothes. The Hot Girl Coach is standing up for her tall women with getting the jeans back in style.

She recently performed on Saturday Night Live with her two hit singles: “Savage” featuring Beyonce and “Don’t Stop” featuring Young Thug. In the middle of her “Savage” performance, she stood up for Black women after Breonna Taylor didn’t get the justice she deserves.

Peep the post of the announcement of her launching the jeans below.

Advertisement









