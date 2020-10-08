According to several confirmed reports, former Louisville Police officer Derek Chauvin, the cop seen with his knee in George Floyd’s neck, which ultimately led to his death, was released from prison after posting a million dollar non-cash bond.

Chauvin’s bail was $1.25 million or $1 million with conditions. Out of all four officers, Chauvin was the last to be released from custody, while the others are currently seeking to change the venue of their trials due to safety concerns.

Derek Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death, which set of a national firestorm of protests against police brutality. His trial is set to begin in March 2021.

Advertisement