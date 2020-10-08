Legendary Brooklyn rapper Papoose is set to release his fourth and brand new 12-track album Endangered Species album tomorrow on Honorable Records / The Dispensary. The new album features the likes of French Montana, Conway the Machine of Griselda Records, frequent collaborator DJ Premier of Gang Starr, Nigel Hall plus additional production from New York’s Statik Selektah, Park, Brady Watt, Carlos homs, and Melstaxx. The lead single to this new project ‘Tribute’ dropped back in early June – watch below.

The second-lead single from the release is the excellent, triple trouble 3-minute ‘Kickback’ featuring both French Montana and Conway the Machine. This was quickly followed up by the recently dropped visuals to ‘Boxcutter’, produced by Brady Watt from this new album on World Star Hip Hop earlier this week too – watch both below.

With near 30 mixtapes already under his belt and a career stemming from his two classic appearances on Kool G Rap’s tracks in the late 1990s, Pap has gone on to work with the who’s who of hip-hop, especially in the last 15 years. Memorable collaborations include music with Cormega, Snoop Dogg, Loaded Lux, DJ Kay Slay, Busta Rhymes, Cam’ron, Pete Rock amongst dozens of others. His popularity and wide commercial appeal have of course been elevated with his very public marriage with legendary in her own right rapper Remy Ma and their consistent appearances on TV too on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: New York as well as associated spin-offs. Stay tuned for the midnight drop for Papoose’s new album ‘Endangered Species’ – we had to wait near 15 years for the debut album to finally surface, so two new albums well inside of two years is certainly something to celebrate.