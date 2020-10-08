PUMA has announced legendary image-maker June Ambrose as its new Creative Director. Ambrose will take on the girl’s and women’s collection throughout 2021 and forward using a holistic brand approach.



“Jay (Jay-Z), Emory Jones and I have had many conversations about style, sport, purpose and legacy,” said June Ambrose. “From these conversations, Jay then introduced me to Bjørn Gulden (PUMA CEO) and Adam Petrick (PUMA’s Global Director of Brand and Marketing). Adam and I talked about our visions and my impact on the culture at large, and it was from these interactions that I knew a collaboration with PUMA would be beautiful and transcend far beyond product.”



Ambrose will also lend her expertise to a number of moments and collections with PUMA through the next year including, but not limited to, an exclusive for PUMA Hoops and a Title Nine collection inspired by June’s passion to celebrate bold, fearless women everywhere who rise above and go the distance no matter how big the challenge might be.

“I want my work with PUMA to drive a dialogue around Title Nine and equality. To have the opportunity to do this by launching a collection for an underserved division, for women’s basketball, is incredible,” said Ambrose. “I want athletes and all women to feel fearless and inspired when they wear the pieces that I’ve designed. I want to create a space where young girls and women feel empowered on and off the court.”

“June is an icon at the intersection between fashion, music, culture and purpose,” said Adam Petrick, Global Director of Brand and Marketing at PUMA. “Having the opportunity to bring an individual with such talent into the world of sports is unique and we are excited to see how she can redefine what it means to create a sportswear collection.”

