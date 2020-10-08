There is nothing worse than a loss and/or lack of focus. We’ve all been there searching and scraping for something not sure what it is. When we start to attain focus, something shifts. The busyness of our mind releases, the searching for the next best thing ceases, and we realize what is important and focus on that.

Although there are some bumps and bruises along the way, we can embrace it with faith knowing that all is aligned for the greater good and there is a lesson in every challenge to get us to our next step. If the challenge is repeated it simply means we haven’t learned the lesson and we need to do something different. Focus is so beautiful and powerful.

Remember, whatever your focus on grows, so keep it positive, peaceful, and productive.

Here are some quotes on staying focused











“I keep the telephone of my mind open to peace, harmony, health, love and abundance. Then whenever doubt, anxiety, or fear try to call me, they keep getting a busy signal and soon they’ll forget my number.” – Edith Armstrong

“It is during our darkest moments that we must focus to see the light.” – Aristotle Onassis

“One reason so few of us achieve what we truly want is that we never direct our focus; we never concentrate our power. Most people dabble their way through life, never deciding to master anything in particular.” – Tony Robbins

“The key to success is to focus our conscious mind on things we desire not things we fear.”- Brian Tracy

“We can always choose to perceive things differently. You can focus on what’s wrong in your life, or you can focus on what’s right.” – Marianne Williamson

“Focus on the journey, not the destination. Joy is found not in finishing an activity but in doing it.” – Greg Anderson

Take your mind off the problems for a moment, and focus on the positive possibilities. Consider how very much you are able to do.” – Ralph Marston

“Getting organized in the normal routines of life and finishing little projects you’ve started is an important first step toward realizing larger goals. If you can’t get a handle on the small things, how will you ever get it together to focus on the big things?” -Joyce Meyer