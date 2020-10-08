Scarface is Looking for Kidney Donors Following Kidney Failure During COVID-19 Battle

Scarface is in need of a kidney donor. “I need a kidney y’all any volunteers? B+ blood type,” he tweeted.

In April, the Geto Boys rapper revealed that he suffered from kidney failure while battling with COVID-19.

“I fought COVID double bilateral pneumonia—both lungs—and kidney failure in my house,” he said. “I went back to the hospital. I just got out of the hospital [on April 20] … I gotta change my entire diet, I gotta do dialysis four days a week, three hours a day. That’s taking all my blood out, cleaning it and putting it back in my body.”

Scarface sadly revealed that his kidneys never fully recovered months after the diagnosis.

“COVID attacked my lungs first, and then it attacked my kidneys and knocked them out,” he said. “I got full lung recovery, but my kidneys never came back … I’m still a little weak. I don’t have a lot of strength in my legs yet. I still haven’t got full taste back and sense of smell yet. But I am glad to be alive.”