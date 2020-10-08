The Los Angeles Lakers will look to close out the NBA Finals in style on Friday night.

The Lakers will wear their “Black Mamba” uniforms, which are styled in honor of the late Kobe Bryant, in Game 5 on Friday.

The Lakers’ Black Mamba uniform features a snakeskin print and drop shadows on the numbers, a flashback to detail from the Lakers uniforms when Bryant was a rookie in 1996-97.

The Lakers have worn the jerseys four times total this postseason and are undefeated when wearing them.

If the Lakers were to lose Game 5, they would not be able to wear the jerseys in Game 6 because the Heat are scheduled to wear their black jerseys in that game.

If the Lakers close out this series in the Mamba uniforms, it would be a fitting tribute to Bryant and would clinch the franchise’s first championship since Bryant lead them to their last championship in 2010.