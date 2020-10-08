The Tennessee Titans could be in hot waters with the NFL.

Sources told Titans reporter Paul Kuharsky that on Sept. 30, a group of Titans players was seen working out at Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville. That was a day after the Titans’ team facilities closed due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the team.

Titans offensive lineman Rodger Saffold seemed to confirm the story and defended his teammates for the workout.

Guys just don’t work out for fun this is for their lively hood, their family, their opportunity. Say what you want but I’m standing up for my team always. https://t.co/wRmlIOT4ww — Rodger Saffold (@Rodger_Saffold) October 7, 2020











Titans coach Mike Vrabel said that players were told not to hold any group workouts.

“We’ve asked our players in light of the recent tests to not gather,” Vrabel said. “Whether that’s a league protocol or us asking them so that we can just avoid close contacts, and that we can try to work through this and get back into the building to prepare for Buffalo as quickly as possible.”

The NFL and NFL Players Association sent officials to Nashville last Friday to look into possible violations of procedures and protocols leading to the outbreak that has resulted in 22 positive tests since Sep. 24.

The NFL will continue to monitor all COVID-19 related cases, but the Titians should try to limit team interactions to a bare minimum until their COVID-19 cases go down.