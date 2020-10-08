Out of nowhere, Steve Kerr had a nuke to send to the Houston Rockets, the rivals of his Golden State Warriors. Kerr was speaking with The Athletic about his trio of superstars and how to prepare for the next season, revealing that he would stay true to who the team is and blasted the Houston Rockets in the process.



“We’re not reinventing the wheel. We’re still gonna be the Warriors,” Kerr said. “We’re not gonna all of a sudden turn into the Rockets… change our offense and have one guy go high pick-and-roll 70 times a game.”



Stares at James harden.



By the time the next season happens, this could all be a distant memory. There is also the fact that the man who created the “70 times a game” system in Houston, Mike D’Antoni, is not the head coach anymore. In fact, the Rockets are without a coach at the moment.



But if there is someone who won’t forget these words it’s Russell Westbrook.