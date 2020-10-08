Taraji P. Henson is following Jada Pinkett-Smith’s footsteps and joining the Facebook Watch family with a series titled, Peace of Mind With Taraji.

“I’ve long been a mental-health advocate for the black community, and created the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation in 2018 that has provided resources to thousands of people who are struggling,” she said in a statement.

Each episode will feature celebrity interviews and conversations with everyday people and mental health experts. “I’m looking forward to bringing this new talk series to Facebook … where I can continue to create conversation around an issue that is near and dear to my heart,” she said.

Taraji named her foundation after her brother who suffered with mental health issues following the Vietnam War.